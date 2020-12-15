The Supreme Court’s ruling this summer blocked President Donald Trump from leaving hundreds of thousands of “dreamers” in legal limbo, but those DACA recipients need Congress to act to ensure they are not again put in jeopardy.
In 2012 President Barack Obama signed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order protecting 650,000 unauthorized immigrants — called “dreamers” — who were brought to the U.S. as minors.
Three years ago Trump signed an order ending the DACA program. In its 5-4 ruling the court noted that the Department of Homeland Security likely has the authority to end the program, but said that Trump had not adequately explained or followed legal requirements for ending DACA.
That left the door open for Trump to try again to put the “dreamers” at risk of deportation and prevent them from working legally. As Trump limps towards his last day in office, it’s unlikely he will make the effort to try again to end the program. But if Congress doesn’t act to legally ensure the program stays in place, it will be at risk from future administrations.
For his part, president-elect Joe Biden said he will push Congress to act.
According to a poll last summer, more than three-quarters of Americans, including 70% of Republicans, say dreamers should remain in the United States with legal status.
Trump and other hardliners in his party have incorrectly said Obama’s order entices people to come to the U.S. with young children so they receive protection. But new immigrants to the country can no longer qualify for the program. Those protected by DACA must have arrived by 2007 and have been under age 16.
Many dreamers are in college or have completed schooling and are now again allowed to legally hold jobs and be productive members of society.
While it’s imperative for Congress to make the DACA program permanent with legislation, they should also find a more permanent solution by giving dreamers a path to citizenship.
It’s a common sense solution that is good for America and for dreamers.
