While comprehensive immigration reform seems frustratingly unobtainable, Congress could and should be able to negotiate legislation to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, which has protected immigrants who came to this country as children.
Congress has been able to ignore DACA because the policy, which was approved by President Barack Obama via executive orders, was allowed to continue by the courts. The U.S. Supreme Court had rejected a move by the Trump administration to kill DACA.
But DACA is now under threat. Earlier this month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a federal judge was correct to find DACA is unconstitutional. There is a strong argument in favor of the rulings by the judge and appeals court — such immigration policy should be set by Congress, not by the actions of a president.
The issue continues to be fought in court. The same judge who ruled it unconstitutional was told to revisit the issue because there were revisions adopted by the Biden administration in August that were created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny.
Rather than leaving DACA in never-ending legal limbo, Congress should vote to officially legitimize the program.
There are more than 611,000 people — dubbed Dreamers — enrolled in DACA, which allows them to continue getting work visas, further their education, serve in the military and be a productive part of America, the country they grew up in.
Justification for DACA is straightforward — an adult who illegally comes across the border is making a calculated decision, while a child brought across by their parents had no choice in the matter.
While Congress is unlikely to take any action this session, as the midterm election looms, the issue should be taken up in the next session, no matter which party is running Congress.
While many Republicans generally oppose DACA, there are enough who see the value in protecting it. But in exchange for throwing their support in with Democrats, those GOP members will require significant border security concessions from Democrats.
With an aging demographic, lower birth rates and a dire worker shortage, America can greatly benefit by allowing Dreamers to continue contributing.
Giving DACA recipients permanent legal status is compassionate, supported by a majority of Americans and good for the country.
