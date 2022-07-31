What should have been a slam-dunk vote to provide health care to veterans with combat-related illnesses devolved last week into a game of political football at the hands of GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP caucus.
Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would fund Veterans Administration medical care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their tours of duty. The $28 billion bill would help treat some 12,000 veterans exposed to the pits, mostly occurring during wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The burn pits incinerated toxic chemicals and released poisonous emissions.
Forty-one Republican senators voted against “cloture” to move the bill forward with few if any credible reasons. Political observers say it was retaliation against Democrats who have the votes to pass a health care and energy bill that Republicans thought they could stop until Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, reversed course and supported the bill making Senate passage nearly guaranteed.
The payback idea seems plausible, given the burn pit legislation earlier passed the Senate on a whopping bipartisan vote of 84-14. It also passed the House 342-88 and was back in the Senate on a procedural vote to match small changes in the House version.
Veterans groups were incensed by the vote. “It’s shameful and a disservice to every American who wore the uniform,” said Jeremy Butler, CEO of the group Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
The bill would call on the VA to connect 23 serious medical conditions to likely exposure to the burn pits and provide medical treatment. The VA has approved disability claims for only about 3,000 of the estimated 12,500 cases, according to a report in the military news organization Stars and Stripes.
Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted in favor of the bill, as did two Republicans from neighboring states, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota. Other neighboring states’ senators, such as Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, voted no, saying the bill was another example of excessive government spending that was not needed.
That’s nonsense.
The PACT Act would get veterans the medical care they need after defending our country while enduring these horrible burn pits.
The Senate is likely to have another chance to move the bill forward after the August recess. We urge voters to let their senators know when they travel back to their home states there should never be a vote against treating our veterans’ medical conditions they developed while sacrificing for their country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.