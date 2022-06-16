The selection of Kevin McCann to be North Mankato’s next city administrator appears to signal a steady-as-it-goes course for the municipality.
McCann, currently the city’s finance director, got the nod in a close City Council vote over Jennifer Bromeland, the city administrator in Eagle Lake. McCann’s official hiring is expected to come at the council’s next meeting.
Perhaps the most important advance made by the departed city administrator, John Harrenstein, during his almost nine years in the job was straightening out the city’s finances and rebuilding its operating balances. Harrenstein’s predecessor too often covered shortfalls by shuffling money from one fund to another, sometimes simply on the basis of a scribbled notation in the margins of a memo. North Mankato’s bond rating was downgraded as a result shortly after Harrenstein’s hire.
McCann, as the city’s finance director for most of Harrenstein’s tenure, obviously played a role in that accomplishment. The council majority cited his already established knowledge of the city as a key factor in preferring him.
But if Harrenstein did much to formalize and professionalize the city’s operations, he also departed for his current job in Iowa leaving some bruised feelings behind. To a certain degree, that comes with the job; city managers and administrators cannot please everybody, and “no” is often the proper response.
Still, Harrenstein frequently came off as defensive when faced with criticism and complaints, and that was perhaps most vividly displayed by the diminishment of public comment at council meetings. Harrenstein had that period moved to the end of council meetings and conducted without him or department heads present.
McCann, and the other two finalists, signaled during the interview process that they favor a more open approach to public comment. That would be a welcome change.
