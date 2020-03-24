Experts in the medical and public health policy communities have been discussing a plan to consider something short of the nuclear option when it comes to balancing health safety and economic risk in the COVID-19 outbreak.
It’s a discussion worth having before Minnesota and other states call for setting strict “shelter in place” mandates.
The basic premise has been that public health efforts should be more like a surgical strike than a nuclear weapon. We should continue to increase testing, isolate high risk cases and be more thoughtful about school, business and government shutdowns.
First and foremost, people should continue to practice social distancing, especially if there is consideration of opening some businesses that were previously closed.
Age and risk factors should be compared against our action of shutdowns. Shutting down colleges and schools, some argue, only sends the relatively low risk group who may not know they’re carrying the virus to their 60-something parents and 70-something grandparents, who are higher risk.
If kids were in school, they would likely expose themselves (low risk) to each other, but they might infect many fewer high risk people.
The economic harm to this pandemic cannot be underestimated. When people lose jobs, they have less money, may not be able to afford their health care or may indeed by knocked off insurance. Income has a great influence on health care, according to Dr. David Katz, founding director of Yale University’s Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, which is funded by the CDC.
Katz wrote an op-ed in The New York Times last week advocating for a more surgical approach to combating the coronavirus detection and spread. He argued that we must first sequester or protect those at risk, make sure the medical system is not overwhelmed, and then make sure that economy is not damaged so badly, myriad other health, including mental health, problems spring up.
It’s a wise approach and one policy makers and health care experts should consider. A number of other experts in this field have come to the same conclusion.
And the economic calamity this is causing is becoming clear. Unemployment filings increased 10-fold in Minnesota in the first two weeks. Parents are losing income as they are furloughed from work. Businesses are also hurting and some may never recover from an economy that may hit a 20 percent unemployment rate.
Of course, there is some degree of risk in this approach. That is why we must keep social distancing in place, even if our favorite bar or restaurant re-opens. The federal and state government must ramp up the production of medical supplies and President Donald Trump must order implementation of the wartime production act that requires factories be re-deployed to make medical safety gear. At least those factories will be employing people and getting paid market rates.
The risk in this approach is that the first two goals of safety and making sure hospitals are not overwhelmed may not be met, that there will be widespread community spreading of the disease. Then we may have no choice but for the nuclear shutdown option.
There’s also great risk in not taking a measured approach. Jobs once killed may never come back. A total shutdown will only add to the joblessness. Right now, that could create more health problems than a risk of surgically attacking the coronavirus.
But weighing all of these well is impossible without better data. As Gov. Tim Walz said on Tuesday, we must first have the data that says we can safely move ahead before we go back to business. That data has to show we are reducing the spread and ICU beds will be available.
Minnesota and other states should discuss alternatives to the total shutdown option to balance public health needs with economic risk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.