Last week the schools were shut down. Then the bars and restaurants could only provide take out or delivery. Many other “personal accommodation” businesses like hair salons and spas were also ordered to close.
So, the coronavirus pandemic has clearly struck a blow to our long held, community-bonding social customs. Social distancing isn’t easy. Keeping the kids occupied outside of school can be challenging.
What to do?
As elected leaders compare this time to World War II hardships, we should invoke the British government’s rallying cry as its citizens faced bombing of their cities in World War II. The government came up with a series of British verve-infused posters to instill confidence and resilience including one that said: “Keep calm and carry on.” It’s more than fitting for today’s coronavirus outbreak.
And we can look to our own citizens and neighbors for examples. In New York City, some college age men formed a network to deliver groceries and supplies to elderly members of a Jewish synagogue. The men off from college due to the virus enlisted the help of 1,300 volunteers in 72 hours to deliver groceries to elderly who were self-quarantining due to the virus.
A recipient of one of the deliveries, 83-year old Carol Sterling of New York was grateful for the delivery.
“When we look back…a lot of good things are going to come out of this,” she told the Associated Press. “This will bring everybody together.”
Local volunteers and random acts of kindness are also giving us hope and easing our anxiety. Pub 500 offered free pulled pork meals to the first 100 people that would come to its Tuesday event. Grace Lutheran Church offered 100 free lunches Thursday.
The “carry on” part of the British sensibility was perfectly mastered by orchestra students from an academy in Oregon who had their trip to perform at Carnegie Hall canceled. Some figured they were no more at risk on the East Coast than the West Coast and made the trip anyway to play to the wowing crowd in Times Square.
Said orchestra director Anna Mersereau: “You don’t stop. You make the most of it, and you take what life gives you and you keep going.”
Keep calm. Carry on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.