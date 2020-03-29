The COVID-19 pandemic stands as potentially the most serious public health threat we’ve faced in a long time.
Here are 10 things to keep in mind as we navigate this challenge.
• It’s important to understand facts. Go to credible media sources, not social media, for your facts.
The shelter in place directive that took effect Saturday does NOT mean you can’t go outside in your yard, or take a hike or go to the grocery store.
Over and over people are thinking they can’t leave their house. This is not only unhealthy, but untrue. So it’s important to seek out the facts.
• What’s at stake? Health experts say if we hadn’t acted at all, up to 74,000 Minnesotans would have died, more than all the flu deaths for the entire nation in a given year. By taking action and reducing social interaction we can reduce that number significantly.
• The two weeks of shutting down restaurants and bars made a difference in slowing the spread of the virus, and we should show our gratitude to those businesses when they re-open.
• An in-depth story in today’s Free Press lays out the challenges we face should this pandemic play out as the models predict. A data-based plan for stopping the spread of the virus has been laid out by Gov. Tim Walz and researchers at the state Department of Health and the University of Minnesota.
The model predictions assessed with research from other experts suggest a longer period of social disengagement that may have an on-off switch.
• Believe in your fellow Americans, no matter what our differences. Rely on each other.
Great leaders help us when they are available. But we should remember: We are the leaders, in every neighborhood and in every town.
• We should demand transparency from government officials.
• As consumers, we must stop hoarding groceries and supplies. The liquor stores will remain open. The grocery stores will remain open. Many other places are open.
• We need support our health care workers. We will have to implore our businesses to act in the interest of all Americans and retrofit their factories if they can to build personal protective equipment. Some have already done this.
• Think positive.
• Above all, we must invoke the kindness and innovation of the American spirit, a spirit that was born of revolution, but nurtured by overcoming war, civil strife and economic hardship while pledging our allegiance to one nation indivisible.
