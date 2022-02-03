We have had reason of late to lament the poor treatment elected officials sometimes receive from constituents. Today we have reason to lament the poor treatment a constituent received from an elected official.
In 2017, a Mankato couple came to the City Council with a complaint about the city’s bow-hunt deer season. In response, Council Member Mark Frost sent an email, from the city’s email system and copied to the then-city manager, to Mark Leiferman’s employer, Waseca County, questioning his fitness for his job as planning and zoning administrator.
The couple, intimidated by the implicit threat to his employment, fell silent on their issues with the deer hunt — until last month, after he had retired and Frost could no longer threaten his livelihood.
This is outrageous conduct, for an elected official to seek retribution for merely raising concerns about conduct of the hunt.
There are two different issues at play here. One is the continuing issues the couple have with wounded deer expiring on their property. The other is Frost’s approach to dissent.
Mayor Najwa Massad urged a focus on the first issue, brushing off the latter with the comment: “That was in the past.” But Frost, the longest-tenured member of the council, is not in the past, and the City Council must make it clear that such behavior by its members is inappropriate.
It is also worth examining what, if anything, former City Manager Pat Hentges did when Frost’s email crossed his computer screen. Did he miss the implications of that email? Did he reach out to Frost to urge him to knock it off? Or did he just shrug his shoulders and decide to stay out of it?
Another case of an elected official tangling with a resident occurred last fall in North Mankato. Resident Tom Hagen provided emails between himself and Councilman Jim Whitlock, as well as Facebook posts from Whitlock. Hagen said Whitlock labeled him “sophomoric, delusional, a sniveler, a character assassin, alley cat and chronic complainer.”
Both cities have codes of conduct for council members that say members “should refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attacks.” In truth, they should not need a written code, just a sense of ethics and civility.
If the public should not bully elected officials — and it should not — elected officials should not bully the public. We know now, years after the fact, that Frost failed that standard in 2017. Whitlock at least brushed that line more recently. Neither council should ignore the behavior.
