We’re the first to say everyone has a right, and indeed a duty, to criticize their government in Minnesota and America. The belief in the free marketplace of ideas so eloquently expressed by the great American jurist Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. sets a principle for American democracy that has served us well.
So we’re the first to defend people like GOP Senate Majority Paul Gazelka for opposing the extension of a stay-at-home shutdown order by Gov. Tim Walz in light of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We don’t agree with what Gazelka had to say, but we defend his right to say it.
We’ve opined on these pages as recently as Friday that the new stay-at-home order makes sense as insurance against the risk of more death and an overwhelmed health care infrastructure. Gazelka urged relaxation of the order so as to rescue businesses on the brink of closing and “get on with our lives.”
Of course, Gazelka was met with the cacophony that is typical on Twitter, some blaming him for their grandparents deaths and myriad other dark scenarios. Gazelka didn’t take back the tweet, but he later regretted its timing coming just as Walz was starting his press conference.
Others rightly demand Gazelka show evidence, facts and reasoned conclusions that back his statement.
But a necessary discussion was taken to a higher and possibly more heated level due to Gazelka and other Republicans speaking out. That’s a good thing when discussing the most dangerous pandemic ever to hit the U.S. in modern history. Lives, both real and economic, are at stake.
Enduring a pandemic or crippling an economy is a type of Hobson’s choice – take one evil or the other.
The discussion rose to a higher level when Walz and his team of researchers explained Friday the methodology of their modeling, the options they had and resulting consequences. To their credit, they were willing to accept criticism of the Walz choice of a four week stay at home order for everyone versus the next choice which would have been a stay at home for only the most vulnerable.
He chose the stay at home for everyone because it gave hospitals and other infrastructure 16 weeks to prepare for the peak pandemic versus 11 with the other model. Of course, one could argue, hospitals will survive with the 16 weeks, but other businesses might not.
It’s important to note the modeling has wide ranges of variability from an estimated need for 2,000 hospital ICU beds (which we have) to 5,000, which we would fall 2,800 short. Experts note the models are like a weather forecast: Very little is for certain, but the need to prepare for a possible tornado is paramount.
Some will say politics shouldn’t matter in matters of death and survival, but the reality is politics play into everything.
We hope Minnesotans become engaged in the debate with all that is at stake. And in so doing, we can all contribute to a robust marketplace of ideas as is our duty.
