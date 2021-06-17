Vermont says more than 80 percent of its eligible residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. New York has topped 70 percent.
Big state, small state, it matters little: They outstrip Minnesota, a state that justly prides itself on its record of civic participation, in this simple enhancement of public health.
The low-hanging fruit of vaccination has been picked, both in Minnesota and in the nation at large. The people who really wanted to get the shot have gotten the shot. Those wary of the the vaccines remain stubbornly difficult to entice. And that leaves the “herd immunity” goal of 70% inoculation out of reach.
To be sure, Minnesota isn’t doing poorly. The Gopher State ranks 15th among states in the percentage that has been fully vaccinated (two weeks past the final dose), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But being better than West Virginia, Alabama and Mississippi isn’t the goal.
Walk the aisles of Mankato supermarkets and big box stores and you might think we’re in Vermont territory in vaccination rates. The idea is that one can go maskless if fully vaccinated; if not, face coverings are expected. Off the CDC figures, about half of us should be masked in public indoor places. But a lot of people are implicitly lying about their vaccination status.
This is unfortunate. The combination of cooperative weather and vaccines has driven down both new cases and positive test rates. For now, the unvaccinated are getting a free ride.
But that can change. COVID-19 has not been fully quashed even in well-vaccinated areas of this nation, and certainly continues to rage in parts of the planet where vaccines are scarcer than in the United States. Allowing the virus to circulate is to allow it to continue to mutate and generate new variants.
It shouldn’t need to be repeated, but it does: Vaccinations are good for individuals, and they are good for the broader community. Skipping the jab does no good for anybody. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please get the shot.
