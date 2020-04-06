Some things we take for granted in this newly threatening coronavirus world. But it’s time we honor and give our respect to those who are keeping us from harm and those who are doing everything to save our lives and the lives of our loved ones.
We expect health care workers to “do their job” in these kind of environments, without realizing the dangers and risks of those jobs. It’s a dangerous profession. Health care workers risk their own health walking into work every day, even more so now with a virus that can be easily transferred and often is.
Many have chosen this profession out of love for the fellow human beings to care for and heal the sick. They accept the disappointments that might come with that.
An in-depth story in Sunday’s Free Press on graduating nursing students shows their eagerness to join the COVID-19 fight. It’s an inspiring story.
While numbers of infected health care workers cannot even be tabulated in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic, at least two have died from it, according to a report in The New York Times. But thousands have most likely been infected from working with patients.
In Italy, some 20% of health care workers have been infected and about 1 in 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases is a health care worker.
And when the call went out for a backup reserve force of health workers to volunteer to come to New York City, some 82,000 responded.
And all the while, the country has a shortage of masks and protective equipment, putting them at even more risk.
Yet, these dedicated health care workers continue on and perform the heroic act of walking into work each day, facing a pandemic that has them walking past their friends and neighbors on ventilators in ICU wards.
They are on the front lines and standing with us in our darkest hours. And when the light of day shines again it will be these health care workers who brought it to us.
We should do everything we can to support them.
