Minnesota’s colleges and college towns, anticipating the return of students for the fall semester, should take note of what is happening elsewhere.
The University of North Carolina’s flagship campus in Chapel Hill opened the dorms two weeks ago and began in-person classes last week. On Monday, with cases of COVID-19 mushrooming and a frighteningly high rate of positive tests, the school said it was sending undergraduates home and switching to remote learning. The other schools in the UNC system, which opened a week later than Chapel Hill, are already reporting growing numbers of cases.
Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, on Tuesday halted in-person teaching for at least two weeks and closed campus gathering places. Notre Dame, which had tested all students before starting the academic year, said 147 people had tested positive since Aug. 3.
Michigan State University pulled the plug on its plans to start classes on campus Sept. 2. The Big Ten school will be remote-learning only. That reversal is not unique; the Ivy League’s Brown University and the Big Ten’s Maryland had already abandoned earlier plans to open their campuses.
UNC and Notre Dame said their outbreaks had been traced to parties off campus or in fraternity houses. No real surprise there.
There is a great deal of political and economic pressure on colleges to reopen. We know that Minnesota State University, Gustavus Adolphus College, South Central College, Bethany Lutheran College and Martin Luther College are significant economic drivers in their communities. When they shut down, we all feel it.
But we also know that young adults are major drivers of the pandemic, in Minnesota and elsewhere. They represent the age group in Minnesota with the highest rate of infection. They may not experience the severity of illness as older people, but that doesn’t stop them from spreading it.
Minnesota health officials last week urged college students to self-isolate during the two weeks or so before campuses open. The hope is that they would then arrive at their dorms and apartments without the virus. The city of Mankato itself is trying to make sure local establishments that cater to the social urges of students follow the rules.
But the experience so far at early-opening campuses suggests that if your pandemic strategy hinges on the mature judgment and self-restraint of young adults, it’s not much of a strategy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.