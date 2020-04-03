Faith in mankind is difficult to maintain when religious worship trumps caring for your sisters and brothers.
At least two pastors in the South ignored orders recently to not congregate to keep from spreading the new coronavirus.
Churchgoers leaving a Louisiana church service Tuesday hugged and shook hands as they left the illegal gathering. And on Sunday a Florida megachurch hosted two large services.
Despite facing criminal charges, the Louisiana pastor said he would keep holding services and compared going to church to going to the hospital, but for spiritual healing.
That despicable disregard for a public health crisis spits in the face of doctors, nurses, store clerks, personal care attendants, mail carriers, day care providers, and yes, members of his congregation. He and others who choose to ignore orders of gatherings of more than 10 people are putting community health at risk. And social distancing means staying at least 6 feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in your home.
Unless you’ve been in a bubble, you are well aware by now that a pandemic means changing our behavior to ensure that medical facilities can handle the numbers of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. You may not care about getting sick, but you could be infecting everyone around you and may not know it if you aren’t experiencing symptoms.
As many as 25 percent of people infected with the coronavirus may be asymptomatic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To the deniers who think the coronavirus pandemic is being blown out of proportion, consider this: Your selfishness can be a death sentence. President Trump warned Americans this week that the number of COVID-19 fatalities could reach as many as 240,000 and that 100,000 is the low end of the estimate.
Not congregating is a way to flatten the escalation of cases and lessen the crush of the already strained health care system. Spanish flu death records from the 1918 outbreak reveal the peak mortality rate in St. Louis was only one-eighth of Philadelphia’s death rate at its worst because St. Louis leaders quickly shut down public gatherings and Philadelphia didn’t, even hosting a huge parade.
Problems in Minnesota mostly have involved too many people gathering in parks and not maintaining social distance. At least one gathering of a group of more than 10 took place in a North Mankato park this week under a picnic shelter, and some friends are still gathering to party at homes and apartments.
The city of North Mankato should remove multiple picnic tables from under the shelters to discourage gatherings as Mankato did.
Although egregious violations of state orders haven’t been reported in this state so far, some people clearly are showing a disregard for the orders meant to protect public health, including closure of bars and restaurants. In Winnebago, a bar owner was criminally charged after a police officer found him and three other men playing cards and drinking inside the bar. The business owner reportedly called the governor’s order “communism.”
When you consider that Russia President Vladimir Putin put in place punishment of up to $25,000 in fines for violating stay-at-home orders and up to seven years in prison if someone dies as a result of you infecting someone, Gov. Walz’s order doesn’t look so bad when enforcement means education via warnings and possible misdemeanor charges.
Of course, any hassle could be completely avoided if we can all just do the right thing and maintain social distance and not gather in groups, whether the purpose be for partying or praying.
