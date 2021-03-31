It was the last thing a pandemic-weary nation wanted to hear from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Impending doom.”
But that’s how Dr. Rochelle Walensky portrayed the near future if the nation doesn’t continue to be vigilant against spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Walensky’s gloomy prediction comes because recent progress is fading fast as new infections jump nationwide.
The average number of cases has increased 10% in the past week, led by hotspots in New York, Michigan and elsewhere. Hospitalization rates are also ticking up.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Walensky say the rise in cases is tied to a jump in spring break travel, more states ditching safety restrictions and too many people lowering their guard.
At the same time, the B.1.1.7 variant strain is spreading more rapidly. The new strain is both more contagious and appears to be deadlier.
So far, Minnesota and the Mankato region have escaped a sharp increase in cases. That’s due in large part to the state continuing its mask mandate and retaining restrictions on capacity inside public spaces.
That’s why President Joe Biden has implored governors who have lifted their mask mandates to reimpose them. That sound advice is certain to fall on deaf ears from those governors who have made opposing mask requirements and other restrictions a political statement, or who are willing to sacrifice public safety for a short-term boost in economic activity.
Everyone wants this pandemic behind them, and the ongoing rollout of vaccines is promising to make that dream a reality.
But going backward on gains made in recent months comes with a big risk. If the virus continues to spread, it opens the path for more potential strains that could be resistant to the vaccines.
With the finish line so close, we cannot get sloppy with safety measures. If we do, we may face the “impending doom” Walensky fears.
