Changing who handles COVID-19 data collection in the middle of a pandemic is a suspicious move on the part of the Trump administration.
The more transparent and reliable the information about all things COVID-19, the better off the public is now and in the future as data are analyzed to help prepare for the next medical crisis.
The administration’s plan to remove the data collection and analysis role from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention comes at a precarious time when the public needs to trust that information is flowing freely between hospitals and the government.
Health officials are familiar with and are confident in the CDC reporting system they’ve been using during the virus outbreak. And, of course, dealing with a brand-new system puts an extra burden on already overworked health care workers.
The administration said the change to an independent contractor — which landed the job with a noncompetitive bid of $10 million — was made to speed up reporting to the Department of Health and Human Services. But that reason doesn’t ring true in the wake of how hard Trump works to make the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak look as rosy as possible.
You don’t have to look far for proof of that. Trump has pushed Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to the backstage, trying to put distance between the White House and Fauci’s straightforward coronavirus facts and common-sense advice. And last week Peter Navarro, not a medical doctor but a trade adviser to President Donald Trump, had a vicious op-ed piece in USA Today attacking Fauci. The paper later said the op-ed did not meet its standards.
Numerous health experts have voiced concern about taking the data out of the CDC’s hands after it has established a well-respected system that allows transparency as well as a coordinated collection that makes comparison easier. Fragmenting the information and the control of it seems like a ploy to make the picture of what’s going on much fuzzier.
The administration’s pattern of disdain for sharing public information and hiding facts that make it look bad is a major cause for concern when it comes to the control of pandemic information. Medical experts and the public deserve better. Lives are literally at stake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.