Mankato-area COVID case numbers began to level off and decline about two or three weeks after the city mandated masks be worn in indoor public spaces.
Now, it appears Minnesota cases statewide have leveled off as well, again about two or three weeks after the statewide mask mandate, which came after the Mankato mandate.
That’s not only good news, but evidence that simple steps like wearing masks can make a difference in the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has killed about 1,800 Minnesotans and infected nearly 70,000.
But skeptics remain. And it’s fair to point out that Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there is no way to “prove” the reduction in cases was due solely to a vast majority of people wearing masks. But it also cannot be discounted as a possible and likely cause of the decline of coronavirus spread.
Malcolm recently noted Minnesota did not experience the jump in cases in June when bars and restaurants were allowed to partially open up again. Other states without mask mandates like Georgia and Florida saw cases skyrocket with reopening.
The mask mandate is not a statutory law, but it is an executive order that can be enforced by local police. Offenders can be fined.
It’s puzzling how stopping the most deadly pandemic in a century, in which the U.S. has experienced a disproportionate share of world deaths, can become a political controversy. There have never been absolute rights in the American system of democracy. Rights of individuals are balanced against those of other individuals and the rights of civil society as a whole.
We agree with many signs on area businesses that call for customers to “wear a mask and keep a business open.”
