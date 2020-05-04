They are hot. They mess up hair. They muffle speech.
And they may be protecting that store clerk, that nurse or that day care provider from you unintentionally transmitting coronavirus to them.
Even though we may find wearing masks indoors uncomfortable, it’s the right thing to do for the greater good, the sake of public health. As Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday, there’s a psychological piece behind everyone wearing them that shows we’re in this together — a team approach.
Confusion arose early on about whether members of the general public should wear masks during the COVID-19 outbreak. There was concern that medical-grade masks, already in short supply for health care workers, would be snapped up by the general population.
Instead, many Americans kicked in their tendency to be industrious, practical and useful. People across the country, including many in southern Minnesota, heeded the call and have been designing, sewing and assembling fabric masks for everyone who needs them.
A statewide initiative April 25 resulted in 1,300 masks donated to Mankato fire stations alone; an estimated 700 fire departments participated in the drive to supply masks to group-care facilities. In this area, Facebook groups, nonprofits, churches and other volunteers for the past month have been getting on board the mask-making train.
Yet, we still have people here and across the country who refuse to wear masks indoors when out and about, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to do so.
Even Vice President Mike Pence ignored Mayo Clinic policy and didn’t wear one during a visit to Rochester, despite his team being informed in advance. His eye-roll-inducing excuse is that he wanted to look people in the eye. Masks don’t cover eyes and his reason doesn’t hide his probable intention and that of his non-mask-wearing boss: Wearing masks gives the impression we are in the midst of an ongoing public health crisis, which we are.
Today Costco implements its requirement that customers wear masks, the first major U.S. retailer to do so. The company also says the masks are not a substitute for social distancing. So even though the federal government is no longer urging social distancing, others are rightly stressing the importance of the continued practice.
Masks are another tool the public can adopt to do their part during the pandemic. Every store cashier, every medical professional, every day care worker deserves to be respected for the work they do. A mask is a physical nod of gratitude to those helping society to function as well as it can in this long-term crisis.
So although muffled, your mask is a clear thank-you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.