That even one effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus — much less two — exists a little more than a year after the first cases were identified is an astounding scientific achievement.
More than 11 million doses of the vaccines have been shipped around the nation this month — a mere fraction of what is needed and less than 60 percent of what the Trump administration said would be distributed by year’s end, but a beginning.
The problem: Most of those doses have yet to be used. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, just 2.1 million had received their first inoculation.
The state of Minnesota on Wednesday reported it had received nearly 175,000 doses over the past two weeks, when the first batches were delivered. Some 38,000 Minnesotans had received their first of two inoculations.
Do the math: That’s roughly 137,000 doses sitting on a shelf.
Kris Ehresmann, the state infectious disease director, insists that “there isn’t a lot of vaccine that is just sitting around,” and it is quite possible that more Minnesotans have gotten their initial shot than has been reported.
But there is a growing sense nationally that the logistics have snarled, that vaccine isn’t getting to the states as quickly as promised and that the doses received aren’t getting into arms promptly. According to Bloomberg News this week, Maryland had used less than 11 percent of the vaccine it had received.
Texas’ governor complained: “A significant portion of vaccines distributed across Texas might be sitting on hospital shelves as opposed to being given to vulnerable Texans. The state urges vaccine providers to quickly provide all shots. We get plenty more each week.”
President-elect Joe Biden this week set a goal of 100 million inoculations in the first 100 days of his administration — a million per day. Even that wouldn’t get us to anything approaching herd immunity. And it’s certainly not a pace being set now.
The vaccination drive needs a greater sense of urgency. The shots do no good until they are in somebody’s arm.
