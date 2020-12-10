Patience is more than a virtue. It is a necessity.
The first scientifically validated vaccines for the novel coronavirus are coming, and coming fast. The Pfizer-BioNTech version may receive approval from federal regulators as early as today; on Tuesday the British started inoculating their highest priority group with it. Vaccines from other pharmaceutical companies and universities are queuing up for approval.
Also on Tuesday, Minnesota outlined its vaccination plans. Gov. Tim Walz said the state expects to receive some 183,000 doses of two different vaccines over the next three weeks, and the first highest-priority Minnesotans — COVID health care workers and residents of skilled nursing facilities — are likely to get their first of two shots during Christmas week.
That, obviously, will not be the end of the pandemic. One hundred eighty-three thousand sounds like a lot, but it’s less than 40 percent of the Minnesotans categorized as 1a. It is likely to be summer before the vaccines are widely available to the general public, and longer than that before enough Americans are immunized to truly return to life as we knew it pre-pandemic.
The restrictions the governor imposed last month on Minnesota’s bars, restaurants and other gathering places appear to having an effect. Minnesota’s numbers of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 dwindled early this week — a decline, to be sure, matched by significantly lower testing numbers. Whether this is a genuine dip or a mirage is unclear.
Legislative leaders appeared Tuesday with Walz to endorse the plan for the vaccine rollout, and there appears to be consensus on who belongs in the very highest priority groups. But we expect political wrangling to erupt over various other strata. How high, for example, should educators be ranked? What about meat plant workers, or restaurant servers, or professional and collegiate athletes?
The mechanics and logistics involved in vaccinating Minnesota’s 5.64 million residents are daunting. Multiply that by 50 to envision the scope of the public health project that awaits the nation. We don’t even know at this point how lasting the immunity from the vaccines will be; it is quite likely that yearly boosters will be required.
Winston Churchill’s famous remark during World War II applies: This is not the beginning of the end, but it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning. Stay patient, wear your mask, limit if not avoid social activities. We can get there. We can get through this.
