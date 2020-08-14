The Mankato City Council, fearing a renewed surge in virus cases when local college campuses reopen, signaled this week a harder line on enforcing social restrictions.
The concern is well-founded. The reopening of bars earlier this summer sparked a surge in Blue Earth County cases that has not truly abated, and that was at a time when few students were on campus. A fresh surge will endanger a return to in-person classes in local elementary and secondary schools, which in turn would keep some parents out of the workplace.
But while the city is right to try to reduce the risk, we are not optimistic that enforcement actions alone will get the job done.
A report from the Department of Public Safety to the council this week noted inconsistent compliance at best on the part of bars in the city’s downtown “Entertainment District.” Some establishments were indeed following the rules; others were not. The city was to issue “strikes” against the offenders, which will count against them at license renewal time. It also forwarded the report to state officials, who may take action of their own.
The flouted regulations — mask requirements, no bar service, assigned seating — are doubtless “bad for business,” but that’s the trade-off the businesses make to be open in this pandemic.
The flip side to coming down on the licensed establishments is that young adults who find the pandemic rules too restrictive will turn to their own parties. Here, too, the city has some blunt tools to use on landlords because the city issues, and can revoke, rental licenses. But there are problems with that kind of enforcement action, too: If an apartment complex is shut down because of parties in the parking lot, innocent residents are dislodged with the guilty. This community already has a shortage of affordable housing.
Another aspect is that even if the irresponsible behavior is quashed inside the city limits, it may well just move outside the city’s jurisdiction.
Enforcement is important. It’s not enough. More important is a broad-based acceptance by the public — young adults included — of the need for every individual to take responsibility not only for their own health and safety but that of their relatives, their neighbors, their co-workers, the community as a whole. Most in this community and elsewhere understand that. Too many do not. As long as that persists, enforcement is just playing whack-a-mole with the virus.
