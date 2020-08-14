Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.