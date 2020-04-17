As a North Memorial Hospital ICU nurse held back tears and spoke of the pain of holding up a phone so a family could say goodbye to their loved one dying of Coronavirus, a protest raged outside the Minnesota governor’s mansion Friday calling for “liberation,” from stay-at-home precautions.
The protest organized by conservative activists and egged on by a tweet by President Donald Trump was aimed at getting Gov. Tim Walz to open up Minnesota businesses again without apparent regard to some safety measures. Some protestors were packed close together ignoring social distancing rules while others wore masks.
Walz said he welcomed the protest and at an afternoon press conference said he would never discourage or limit any kind of protest, but added, he didn’t agree with the message that was “reckless.”
The protest also occurred on the day Minnesota reported the highest one-day COVID-19 death total at 17. Some 106 people remain in ICU due to the virus.
The North Memorial nurse, Mary Turner, who is also president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, talked of four floors of ICU at North Memorial with the first floor full with 13-16 beds. People are there for weeks at a time. A second floor is filling fast, she said.
She and her colleagues are rationing personal protective equipment. Two more floors of ICU wards are waiting. “It’s going to snowball. They’re going to be full,” she said.
Turner is not a regular at the Walz press conference but said she spoke because everyone needs to know “just how real this is.”
“I don’t know how many calls I’ve had during the middle of the night, families begging to see their family members. Asking us can you just please put the phone up to their ear so we can tell them we love them,” she said.
She described the ICU ward. “It’s very eerie, it’s very quiet, it’s very somber and it’s very scary.
Video of Turner speaking. She starts at the 30 minute mark.
“I just want you to realize how real and devastating this will be. I get it that we want to economically get back to business, but this is serious.”
She went on to praise Walz and Minnesota for the health safety rules Minnesota has put in place for social distancing to stay-at-home orders. Rules that many experts agree have worked to slow the spread of the disease and allowed hospitals to ramp up and prepare for the care so everyone can be treated.
Walz answered a reporter’s question on the protest and again vowed that everyone has a right to protest, but added “They’re protesting Mary too,” referring to the ICU nurse.
The “Liberate Minnesota” protest was unwise and ill-advised, and will only give more people the motivation to flout the public health safety rules. If only, the protestors could hear Turner’s story.
It’s important all of us hear it.
“I want to thank, you, the people of Minnesota for doing the right thing,” Turner concluded.
