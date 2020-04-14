We agree with the vast majority of strategies and policies Gov. Tim Walz and his impressive team of commissioners have implemented to quell the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
But at briefings this week, Walz began to take more and more questions from reporters and his GOP opposition on his plans to open the state back up for business.
Walz adamantly acknowledged that he wants to open up businesses, bars and restaurants as much as his Republican opponents. But he said he will not do it if it puts lives at risk. The GOP has been saying they agree with safety first but continue to push Walz to find another way to open up the economy.
The biggest roadblock to allowing businesses to reopenrevolves around the lack of COVID-19 testing. Walz and his team need to push hard on test providers including homegrown Mayo Clinic.
If we can ramp up the testing, we can take the risk out of the virus spreading again because we will know where it is and how big of a problem we have. Even serological testing, testing if you’re immune because you’ve had it, has not been quick to arrive.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said recently Minnesota hopes to have the inside track on testing because of the state’s relationship with Mayo Clinic. But for nearly a month, tests have not arrived in numbers needed. Testing has not been ramping up steadily in Minnesota for the last three weeks. It’s been uneven at best with some days having 1,500 tests and other days only about 1,000. Walz says we need to have 5,000 tests a day.
On Tuesday, Mayo and the University of Minnesota began offering antibody tests on a limited basis to health care workers.
Mayo used 86 tests last week on patients and workers, according to the Star Tribune, and the university is providing tests to health care workers at a special COVID hospital in St. Paul.
Other states seem to be finding a way to get more testing done. Oklahoma has a plan to test 1,000 random individuals this week to determine the spread of the virus across the state. Minnesota officials have said they want to prioritize people in health care facilities and health care workers before they do widespread testing.
But Minnesotans are hearing too much “we’re working on solutions” to more testing, to modified social distancing and to helping business open up safely again. We’re hearing the state will have these answers as soon as possible. We’ve been hearing this since this began on March 16.
The problem is the possibility of “soon as possible” is waning. Walz said Tuesday he hopes there is significant improvement in testing by May 4, when the stay-at-home restriction is scheduled to expire.
This time factor is becoming a problem. Walz has said he can’t say he will allow businesses to be open May 4, but he also says the business shutdown can’t go on for six months, calling that unsustainable.
Health care providers are the key to getting the tests done. Walz noted Minnesota government has not just mandated testing by the providers like some other states do. He alluded to “raw conversations” between the state and providers on getting more tests. Minnesota needs to get tougher on providers.
The Walz administration has to pull out the stops and do everything it can, including outing reluctant test providers, to increase testing, and do it immediately.
