Many Minnesotans were hoping Gov. Tim Walz would at least loosen the restrictions on people gathering in his announcement Wednesday on changes to the shelter in place order. Count us among them.
But a detailed explanation of the need to keep the limited stay-at-home order in place offered by Walz and his experienced health department commissioner, Jan Malcolm, convinced us the risk of removing the order is greater than the need for social and psychological relief through a less restrictive shelter in place plan.
The social distancing Minnesotans have done for the last few weeks has slowed the rate of transmission, and it now appears the hospitals are very close to being able to handle a peak of cases. That peak, according to various models, will not be as many cases as once predicted. The seriousness of cases also has not been as high as earlier predicted. But the rate of transmission is double what was once predicted. So there’s still reason for caution.
A month without bars or restaurants and other social gathering places and more individual isolation before that has carried a social and psychological cost. Those costs will rise in the three weeks of further isolation ahead. The Walz administration should monitor this closely and adjust accordingly. An orderly return to work and social places would be better than a disorderly one in which people would begin ignoring the order.
The Walz plan seems to recognize this. The renewal of the restriction comes with a plan and protocols for defining circumstances where an orderly back-to-work and socialization process may begin. Some have also argued some non-essential businesses should be allowed to re-open with new safety protocols in place. They argue one-size does not fit all and some so-called non-essential businesses are certainly essential to their owners.
Some see it as a fairness issue. An independent electronic store must be closed while Walmart can stay open and continue to sell electronic equipment.
The governor’s plan should detail protocols for allowing outdoor recreation, such as golf courses, to open. It seems there is more risk in standing in line at a crowded grocery than four people walking far apart from each other on a 150-acre golf course.
The grocery store may be important for our physical health, but the golf course is important for our mental health.
It’s also important the Walz administration communicate early and often how it will get people back to work and play. A lack of confidence that the end is near will only cause frustration and cause people to abandon strict social distancing.
No one wants a second COVID peak or hospitals that can’t handle it. But the Walz administration has to be very cognizant of the continued economic and social damage an unnecessary and unfair shutdown policy can bring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.