Public health is sure to take a hit when 250,000 motorcyclists accept the invitation of the Sturgis, South Dakota, City Council to come to the annual rally this week in the midst of a global pandemic.
The town of 7,000 will play host to the bikers and others who will come from all corners of the country and possibly beyond. They will share bathrooms, barrooms and be crowded together in this small town. Thousands will likely come away with more than just memories. They’ll come away with a deadly virus.
While 60% of Sturgis residents favored postponing the 80th annual motorcycle rally, local businesses pressured the City Council to go ahead with the rally in a state that issued almost no COVID prevention orders. A local lawyer threatened to sue on behalf of a business if the City Council didn’t allow the rally to go on.
The Mankato area has a strong motorcycling culture, and we urge local bikers to forego the rally for their safety and the safety of their family, friends and neighbors. Mankato area residents need no “gifts” brought back from Sturgis.
South Dakota did little to prevent the spread of COVID, even when there was an outbreak of cases at the JBS meat packing plant in Sioux Falls. The rate of infection is about 1 percent in South Dakota (as it is in Minnesota) and because of its relatively small population of about 880,000 (less than one-fifth the size of Minnesota), there are a relatively low number of total cases (9,000).
South Dakota has more cases per 100,000 residents (1,015) than Minnesota (997). New daily cases are on the rise in Minnesota and South Dakota compared to two weeks ago.
It also comes at a time when COVID cases are spiking in Sioux Falls. Last week, the city had 150 new cases over July 25 weekend, with the 61 cases reported Saturday as the highest since May 11.
An influx of people from all over the country, with rates rising in 28 states, will bring 250,000 potential COVID spreaders in a crowd one-fourth the state’s total population. An Associated Press report notes it could be the largest gathering of its kind in the country since the COVID outbreak.
Minnesota health officials worry about Minnesotans attending the Sturgis rally and coming back and exposing vulnerable populations and others. Health Commission Jan Malcolm called the rally “sort of a recipe for something to happen.”
Sturgis motorcycle rallies are not church services. While the crowd has become more upper middle class motorcyclists with money to spend, they engage in a number of activities that the COVID virus will likely find inviting.
It’s hard to imagine a City Council having less concern for health of its citizens, and it’s hard to imagine a more dangerous situation in a pandemic.
