Plummeting test scores by America’s fourth and eighth graders is just the latest fallout from the economic and social harm brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are only a symptom of a much larger problem.
Scores fell by historic levels in the National Assessment of Educational Progress tests that measured math and reading among a sample of students across the country. Math scores were down by 8 percentage points to about 38% of students not being able to do basic level math. Reading scores dropped 3 percentage points since the last test in 2019.
It’s another indicator of how pandemics can harm everything from learning to mental and physical health.
While the focus has been on the damage to society inflicted by the pandemic, there’s less attention to preventing another pandemic from occurring. Research showing spread of disease from animals to humans — zoonotic spread or spillover — has gone off the radar.
There have been no significant investments to increase efforts to stop the spread of zoonotic diseases that are related to the sales of wild animals in markets and the changing land use that converts forests to urban areas extremely quickly. These are key factors in the incubation and spread of zoonotic disease.
In fact, when Congress approved the most recent budget stopgap spending bill to keep the government open, funding for preventing pandemics and supporting a worldwide response was removed from the plan proposed by President Joe Biden. Biden sought funds to respond to COVID-19 and monkeypox and to accelerate research and development of vaccines and therapeutics, but also prepare for future variants and disease response.
Republicans rejected the spending as unnecessary.
Experts at the University of Pennsylvania, where zoonotic diseases have been the focus of the new Institute for Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases, offer dire warnings.
The institute notes that three quarters of infectious diseases in humans come from animals. These diseases like avian flu also cost billions of dollars to the U.S. economy.
“There are many emerging infectious diseases that are viewed as profoundly significant to public health, and the majority of these are zoonotic,” said Christopher Hunter, the Mindy Halikman Heyer Distinguished Professor of Pathobiology at Penn Vet.
“Because it’s not a matter of whether there will be another outbreak of one of these diseases,” Hunter says, “it’s when, where, and at what scale.”
The damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic has been astronomical. Our effort to prevent another should match that threat with resources and solutions.
