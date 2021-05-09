The three-step phase-out of COVID-19 restrictions announced Thursday by Gov. Tim Walz should first be embraced by all Minnesotans as a milestone victory in a deadly battle with a deadly virus.
Second, it should be cause for celebration for the resolve Minnesotans displayed in mostly abiding by restrictions to protect the health of their friends, family and neighbors. As of Friday afternoon, capacities for outdoor dining at restaurants and bars were lifted. Closing time restrictions were ended. Minnesotans should be shouting a collective “cheers.”
Third, the plan calls for an orderly, though not risk-free, way to get to the finish line, with removal of mask restrictions by July 1 or when Minnesota reaches a 70 percent vaccination rate, whichever comes first.
By May 28, all capacity and distancing limits for bars, restaurants, events, entertainment venues and public spaces will be lifted, including indoor events. So, yes, Memorial Day barbecues are on. Masks will still be required for indoor events, and outdoor events with more than 500 people.
Walz and his team deserve credit for a high level of communication and transparency throughout it all. Daily press briefings, often streamed online, kept Minnesotans informed with reliable sources of information, and helped tamp down the social media hysteria and political hype.
Early on, the Walz administration explained the restrictions “dial” plan that showed when and in what circumstances dials would be turned lower or higher given the circumstances. And when it looked like the dials could be turned back, Walz responded and listened to constituencies.
The administration kept important constituencies in the loop, from members of the opposition party, to businesses to communities of color and other populations.
Walz brought in the business groups from the beginning to get their input on how to balance public health restrictions and business needs. He and the divided Legislature came through with many business loan and grant programs that served as a lifeline.
Early on, when media persistently requested more data and on how the state was coming up with its death projections, the information was provided in a timely manner. Other states, particularly Iowa, were abject failures at transparency.
In the end Walz and his expert leaders, like Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, kept their eye on the most important goals: that hospital capacity be kept available so nobody had to die because there was no room at the inn, and that the most vulnerable would be taken care of first.
Minnesota has the lowest deaths per 100,000 population of all surrounding states. Minnesota’s rate of 129 is below Wisconsin’s 130 and well below Iowa’s 189, North Dakota’s 196 and South Dakota’s 223, according to the CDC. Wisconsin is only close to Minnesota’s rate because the state had restrictions like Minnesota, but courts overturned many of those restrictions, including a mask mandate.
A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic would be difficult to manage in the best circumstances, but the challenge was made all the more complex by racial unrest, the murder of George Floyd and economic calamity.
Walz and his administration performed remarkably.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.