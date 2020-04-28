As Vice President Mike Pence toured the Minnesota “moonshot” COVID-19 testing program at Mayo Clinic Tuesday, many Minnesotans wondered when the rocket ship was going to launch.
The private-public partnership with Mayo, the University of Minnesota, state health department and health care providers unveiled with great fanfare last week, which was predicted to ramp up testing to 20,000 a day, has been slow to materialize.
In fairness, officials said establishing the testing and research infrastructure, the first of its kind anywhere, would take anywhere from two to four weeks. But Minnesotans heard from health commissioner Jan Malcolm Monday that testing was still facing “logistical” problems as the state and providers conducted only 2,400 tests, a tenth of the ultimate goal.
Walz and his team have also predicted Minnesota would have 5,000 tests by the time the stay-at-home order expires on May 4. That may still be a tall order given the “logistics.”
That stay-at-home order is becoming the tie that binds on the whole coronavirus train. Minnesotans are getting impatient and in some cases mentally stressed. One measure of the willingness of Minnesotans to stay home has been bending. Traffic counts across the state have recently risen. Traffic had been reduced by about 68 percent up until two weeks ago, but now is around 28 percent reduced. Clearly, more Minnesotans are getting cabin fever and getting out more.
Walz has hinted he will likely modify the stay-at-home order in his decision this week. Minnesota is not likely to follow the likes of Georgia, going full throttle to open up their economies. Nor should we.
But the earlier, less restrictive stay-at-home model should now be strongly considered, if only because we have achieved what Walz said we needed to achieve: giving hospitals time to gear up to handle a flood of cases.
The capacity of ICU beds has been at 75 percent capacity for weeks, and ICU COVID cases have been hovering near 100 daily occupancy, according to the state’s numbers. If ICU beds that can be added in 24 hours are added to the mix, we’re only using 45 percent of ICU capacity.
We’re currently using only 40 percent of the ventilators available, and ventilator use has remained constant for two weeks at 554.
Granted, the risk comes with a skyrocketing number of cases and hospitalizations, but those would have to nearly double to pose capacity risks.
Walz and his team have developed a reasonable approach to the circumstances for when people can go back to church or when they can have smaller family gatherings. Large gatherings like Twins’ games would have to come much later when cases have been isolated and testing is at a maximum.
We haven’t heard a good argument for delaying some of the lower level openings.
Minnesotans will respect timelines, and most are willing to accept new habits like social distancing and masks. But Minnesotans need a reasonable and specific timeline for re-opening these events, only if estimated.
This will create an orderly back-to-work, back-to-fun phase that will balance the physical health care risks against the economic need for some return to normalcy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.