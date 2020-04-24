Gov. Tim Walz unveiled on Thursday the next step in Minnesota’s plan to combat COVID-19 in a way that balances well the need for health safety and economic revival.
But it’s just a first, maybe small, step in all that must be done to mitigate the effects of the virus on Minnesotans and their livelihoods.
Some 80,000 to 100,000 Minnesotans will be able to go back to work Monday with the caveat that their employer have a plan for workplace safety, employee health monitoring, social distancing and workplace cleaning. Employers who don’t have customer-facing business — mostly industrial, offices or manufacturing businesses — that were not before deemed essential, can open up again.
Workplaces are still urged to have as many workers as possible work from home, and they will need to develop an individual COVID-19 workplace response plan and communicate that to workers. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has created templates workplaces can use.
The plans were developed after DEED had consulted hundreds of businesses in Minnesota, business groups like the chambers, and ordinary citizens to develop the plan.
Walz also on Thursday announced that Minnesota schools would continue distance learning for the rest of the year and not return for activities, graduations or any other gatherings.
It’s a bitter pill to swallow for the senior class of 2020 to be sure, but it’s the best approach. Many other states, including Iowa and Kentucky, have canceled any in-person learning for the rest of the school year.
Walz and his commissioners laid out the parameters of getting Minnesota back to work and school slowly but surely with a measured approach. The key objectives are testing, containing virus spread and isolating and protecting those who are sick. It also calls for moving the economy back in phases from lower risk “predictable” events to higher risk “unpredictable” events for health safety.
As testing ramps up, both virus testing and antibody testing, there will be less risk for people to attend progressively larger events. On the Walz “dial,” predictable social events are staying at home and groups under 10. Slightly riskier and more “unpredictable” events are things like church services, and the riskiest events are things like baseball games and the State Fair.
The plan is designed to open up more of the economy, through events and workplaces for example, as the risk of virus spread is lower. So key to moving that dial as fast as possible will be the level of social distancing.
As testing ramps up, we can expect more containment. As the risk of spreading becomes more contained, we urge the Walz administration to really look at the retail inequities that exist now in the system, when Menards can be open but a small-town hardware store cannot.
As more and more businesses discover how to open safely and be vigilant about employee health, Minnesota should be able to take bigger steps to reviving economic life.
