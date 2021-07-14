On the surface, an audit of state COVID procedures sounds like a good idea, but it would be a massive undertaking and one that should not be driven by political considerations.
The audit was pushed by Republicans as part of the state government budget recently passed by the Legislature, but long-time Legislative Auditor James Nobles said it would be too large a project for his office to handle given the lineup of other audits already requested. A COVID audit would require expertise in areas like predictive COVID case modeling that the auditor’s office would not routinely handle.
The push for the audit not surprisingly comes from GOP Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, a former secretary of state, and other Republicans aiming to use the issue against Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 election. Their request for an audit in the budget bypassed the Legislative Audit Commission, a bicameral group that makes audit decisions.
Nobles said he will hear legislators out, but also noted the massive nature of such an audit, and the time it would take would push back other important audits. The COVID audit calls for a review of vaccinations, testing, public outreach, contracting, as well as predictive modeling.
And auditors may run into other roadblocks if private entities like Mayo Clinic and HealthPartners hospitals would be involved in a review. There may be issues involving proprietary information that might be protected by privacy laws.
In addition, Nobles’ office is already preparing a smaller audit of COVID contracting that is expected to be out soon.
In the end, there does not appear to be any smoking gun on how Minnesota carried out its COVID attack plan. By many measures plainly visible to the public, the plan appears to have worked well. Testing ramped up when needed. Vaccinations were distributed quickly and efficiently. Predicted spikes in cases came to fruition leading to appropriate shutdown decisions.
Minnesota’s preventive efforts led the state to have a lower per capita death rate from COVID than any of our surrounding states, many of whom had few if any restrictions.
And many of the decisions, though done through Walz’s emergency powers, were reviewed by the appropriate committee of statewide elected leaders, who happened to be Democrats, but who nonetheless stood as a check and balance on executive power.
We’re sure there are plenty of areas where Walz himself would agree things could have gone better. He has nothing to hide, and his teacher training has given him a mindset for testing and correcting.
In time, it’s likely Nobles will audit other aspects of the COVID response, but what gets audited should be decided by the audit commission and not by a desire to score political points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.