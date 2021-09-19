Parts of America are becoming a real-life horror movie, with a deadly virus on the rise and a zombie-like response that’s leaving thousands more needlessly dead and others without access to hospitals for other health care needs.

The anti-vaccine cacophony seems to be ringing louder than the truth on social media, which unite the anti-facters to their own lies.

Minnesota is doing much better than states like Idaho, Kentucky and other states whose politicians have got the people by the throat with their own lies that suggest freedom of choice beats death from virus. At a vaccination rate for at least one dose at 74 percent statewide, Minnesota is ahead of others, but still not where we need to be.

In the nine-county Mankato region, our vaccination rates is much lower with about 62 percent having at least one dose.

And the cases and rates of positivity are growing worse, with a 43 percent increase in cases in the nine county region for the week ended Friday, compared to last week. Positivity rates are in the 10% and 18% ranges, three times the benchmark of 5% or under.

Hospital use and ICU use in Waseca and Mankato are at their highs reached near the end of last year with the vast majority of hospitalizations occurring among unvaccinated individuals.

Yet political leaders like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., continue to spread false information about the use of vaccines. It’s not surprising his state has one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates, with hospitals overflowing with cases and people dying in record numbers.

Any state, local or national politician who advocates against getting vaccinated is responsible for COVID deaths in their areas and should be held accountable by their voters. The top medical experts in the world, from our own Mayo Clinic to world-renowned Johns Hopkins medical research university, have debunked all vaccine myths. Now we just have to begin believing the experts and not ill-informed politicians.

Myths have been debunked time after time.

Vaccines and masks work. Rhetoric does not.

+4 10 common COVID vaccine myths — and why they're wrong While it’s nearly impossible to debunk every bit of COVID-19 vaccine disinformation, there are certain myths that keep popping up over and over that many healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to expose as false.

Mayo Clinic on Thursday announced it will embark on an educational effort to debunk vaccine myths. The first report was carried in the Saturday Free Press COVID report. We will carry each myth each day in our reporting.

We support the effort and will do all we can to support science and denounce disinformation on COVID.

We urge residents to do the same. If you have not yet been vaccinated, get vaccinated. The stakes are high and the next COVID death may be someone you love.