COVID isn’t done with us, so we’re not done with COVID.
Unfortunately, it appears the heavy majority of us — nationally, statewide, locally — don’t view it that way. The state health department said Tuesday that less than a fifth of Minnesotans are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations — and at a time of entering the gathering-intensive holidays, which are always likely to enhance the spread of viruses.
And while a 20% full-vaccination rate is far too low for comfort, state officials say it’s still better than the national rate.
While the available statistics probably understate reality, Minnesota appears to have had a steady current of cases through the summer and autumn as we near the official start of winter — evidenced not only by the official case numbers and hospitalizations, but by analysis of wastewater in the metro area.
To be up-to-date on COVID vaccines means to have had the most recent booster, designed to cope with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Its arrival during the summer was, unfortunately, greeted with general apathy.
The slow initial pace of vaccination with the new booster was, to some degree, rationalized away by timing; one should not get the shot too soon after a previous inoculation or infection. But by now that excuse has expired.
But COVID is not the only issue. It’s also a heavy flu season. The state has recorded more than 2,100 hospitalizations and 41 deaths from influenza, and flu vaccinations in Minnesota are running about 10% below normal.
And the rate of RSV, another common respiratory virus, is running high also. (Unlike COVID and influenza, there is no vaccine for RSV.)
Once again, Minnesota’s hospitals and and clinics are strained by rising numbers of respiratory illnesses.
We get it. Everybody is tired of COVID. The pandemic strained our society and economy in ways few imagined beforehand, and those stresses remain. Our response to the challenge has been marked with some failures and some successes. We have today effective and safe vaccines to ward off the illness and superior treatment options when the virus does strike.
But those vaccines don’t help the unvaccinated very much, and when more than 80% of us are susceptible to the virus, even the vaccinated are at greater risk. Ignored viruses don’t just go away.
We’ve said it before. We’ll say it again. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated against COVID and/or the flu, get your shots. It’s better to be healthy than ill.
