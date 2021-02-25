The more the merrier.
The more tested and approved vaccines against the novel coronavirus, the merrier. The United States has granted emergency approval to two — one developed by Pfizer-BioTech, another by Moderna — and a third, by Johnson & Johnson, is poised for similar approval.
The more doses the manufacturers of these vaccines can produce, the merrier. Thus far, the makers have not matched demand; while there have undoubtedly been snags and inefficiencies in the distribution of vaccine doses, the biggest issue in the slow rollout has been supply.
On Tuesday vaccine makers, in testimony to a congressional committee, said they have largely solved manufacturing challenges. They projected a major increase in deliveries — 140 million more doses in the next five weeks, more than double the 80 million that have been delivered since the first vaccine approval in December.
And the more Americans who actually get the inoculations, the merrier. The scarcity of doses so far has masked the hesitancy to receive. If the polling that suggests that as many as 50% of Americans are reluctant to get the shots translates into, say, a 66% vaccination rate, the vaccines will not suppress the pandemic.
The rule of thumb among epidemiologists is that it takes at least 70% to achieve herd immunity. Eighty percent is better; 90% better still. That will stifle the spread.
Remember, the testing on the first two vaccines suggested they were 90% effective, and 90%, while an impressively high figure, is not 100%. One in 10 recipients will still be vulnerable. But if everyone around us has been vaccinated, those failures won’t matter, because the virus won’t be there.
The lies and paranoia spread by the anti-vax movement have unfortunately fertilized the soil for vaccine reluctance even in the face of a pandemic that has dented the economy and fractured our social lives. Polling indicating that the firmest resistance to vaccination is coming from white male Republicans — the core of Donald Trump’s base — suggests that partisanship is also poisoning the process.
This is no time for hesitancy, no time for reluctance. We all want this over with. Register at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector. Get your shots when the time comes. The more who do so, the merrier.
