A woman fought off a physical attack in an elevator.
Now she is being viciously attacked again because she is a politician who critics say deserve what she got.
No, the two aren’t and shouldn’t be in any way related. But that is today’s ugly and bizarre world of politics.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was the victim of a random, violent assault in her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Feb. 9. A homeless man punched her and grabbed her in an elevator. She threw a cup of coffee at him and escaped, suffering bruising. And no doubt, like every assault victim, not all injuries are physical.
As a result of the incident, critics of Craig as a politician are crawling out of the woodwork and using the crime as a launching pad for another kind of attack.
Not only did Fox News host Jeanine Pirro use the crime as an opportunity to accuse Craig of previously trying to defund police, but a barrage of voicemails to her office followed that expressed pleasure about the violence against her.
Here is a sampling, which will be fragmented because the specific expletives won’t be published here.
“Didn’t you support defund the police. I’m so glad you got attacked. Maybe now, you’ll, you’ll care about somebody else. You (expletive) (expletive), (expletive) hypocrite. (Expletive) you. (Expletive) you.”
“Finally this piece of (expletive) gets accosted … (Expletive) you should have got (expletive) attacked. You deserved it, you piece of (expletive) … And your (expletive) staff is just as bad. You pieces of (expletive) you deserve what you got. I hope the (expletive) get you again you (expletive) whore … And now go crying to the (expletive) cops, the ones you tried to (expletive) destroy, you (expletive) whore.”
And, a less profane but just as disturbing message from this caller:
“Yes, Representative Craig. I was just calling because I wanted to say I am so glad that you were attacked. I really am. I mean, I hate it in one way, but I’ve been saying probably for the last two years, at least year and a half, and until our Congress people and politicians are getting attacked, nothing is going to change. Nothing was going to happen. So it’s about time that y’all started getting attacked because like I said nothing was going to change and now, you know what it feels like … That’s what I’m hoping for, is that a lot more people in Congress and our senators are starting to get attacked so that we do start seeing some changes.”
Craig said Pirro had been influenced by the National Republican Congressional Committee, which put out a blast email earlier in the day urging supporters to “defund Angie.”
“Violent crime is running rampant while hypocrites like Angie Craig are backtracking on their previous support for defunding the police,” the NRCC said.
As if political positions should ever be a determinant of whether you should be attacked in an elevator. Civility seems to be a distant memory far too often these days.
In reality, Craig, whose district includes Le Sueur County, has introduced legislation that would provide local police with more resources, MinnPost reported. She did vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in 2020 but has since said the legislation would go too far in stripping police of some of their immunity for acts committed in the line of work.
Craig also won the endorsement of local sheriffs, police chiefs and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association when she ran for reelection last year.
But really, all of that is beside the point.
A woman was attacked in an elevator.
Now she is being attacked repeatedly by other predators who feed on stirring up hate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.