Thumbs up to members of various credit unions in Mankato and the state who took time on their Oct. 14 holiday to volunteer to paint, rake, pack and otherwise help organizations or people in need of some work being done.
Local credit union workers participated in the statewide CU Forward Day, an event on Columbus/Indigenous People’s Day organized by the Minnesota Credit Union Network.
Local workers from Affinity Plus, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union and Minnesota Valley Credit Union took on a variety of projects including raking at Sibley Park, helping paint a project at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, and packing food to send home with children as part of a hunger relief program.
The credit union employees also donated toiletries and other items to the Committee Against Domestic Abuse and offered random acts of kindness like paying for orders for people at coffee shops.
The credit unions have participated in this program for years as a way to give back to the communities in which they work. It’s a fine example of community service and shines a positive light on every day life that may often be filled with bad news.
E-cig flavors
Thumbs up to those who’ve applied pressure to e-cigarette maker Juul.
Juul announced Thursday that it was immediately stopping the sales of fruity vaping flavors. That’s a win for society, but no one should give Juul a pat on the back.
The company’s hand was forced as mounting political pressure is applied to the company over the dangers of e-cigarettes. The FDA has been pressuring the company and the Trump administration announced it will force the removal of all flavored pods, including mint and menthol, leaving only tobacco flavored e-cigarettes on the market.
So Juul’s announcement was simply a move to get some good publicity before they were forced to stopped selling the flavored e-cigarettes.
Still, the move should help protect more kids who are much more likely to get hooked on e-cigarettes because of the fruity, candy-like flavors that have been sold.
The cost of lying
Thumbs up to the Wisconsin jury that this week awarded $450,000 to the father of one of the children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
James Fetzer, a retired University of Minnesota Duluth professor now living in Wisconsin, co-wrote “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,” which preposterously claimed that the slaughter at the Connecticut elementary school was staged by the Obama administration. The book asserts that Leonard Pozner’s slain son, Noah, never actually existed and that Noah’s death certificate was faked.
Pozner and other Sandy Hook parents, harassed beyond comprehension by the conspiracy theorists, have taken to the courts in an effort to silence the defamers.
Fetzer called this week’s judgment absurd. He’s the absurd one in this sorry saga. He and the likes of Alex Jones — a defamation suit against whom is still pending — deserve every adverse verdict they get.
Unpresidential behavior
It seems we have to reserve a space in the thumbs down column for President Donald Trump every week.
Trump has shown again that there are few limits to how he can degrade the office of president.
In a meeting with Democratic leaders last week, Trump had a meltdown, calling Speaker Nancy Pelosi names and dengrated former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who he called the most overrated general of all time.
Pelosi was there to discuss how the U.S. might fight ISIS now that Trump had abandoned the Kurds who were fighting them in Syria. Mattis’s only crime was apparently serving his country honorably for decades.
Sad.
Editorial Board
Reducing waste
Kudos to The Loose Moose for offering a non-Styrofoam take home container. We recently joined Mankato Zero Waste to boost our household composting efforts.
I prefer to support area restaurants who reduce their use of Styrofoam wherever possible.
Dawn Campbell
Mankato
