Another sad U.S. historical narrative came to light Thursday in a report on the cultural damage and intergenerational trauma created by Indian boarding schools.
The story calls for all of us to not only be keenly aware of such dark actions of our ancestors but also to start to make good on repairing the damage and pain Native Americans have suffered as a result.
The U.S. Department of Interior released a preliminary study on how the U.S. government and other organizations for 150 years tried to destroy Native American culture with the institutional weapon of boarding schools that physically and emotionally separated children from their parents.
It was part of an effort to assimilate them into the dominant white European culture. The report noted this created the intergenerational trauma that leads to mental health problems and other ailments in today’s Indigenous people.
The schools physically punished some of the children on their way to separating them from their culture and language. Researchers estimate more than 500 children died at the schools and were buried in unmarked graves.
There were 408 Indian boarding schools in the U.S., with 21 in Minnesota. The interior department released the first of two reports to create awareness of these genocide-like activities and lay the ground work for healing and addressing the continued harmful impacts of the policies on today’s Indigenous people.
“The consequences of federal Indian boarding school policies, including the intergenerational trauma caused by family separation and cultural eradication inflicted upon generations of children as young as 4-years-old is heartbreaking and undeniable,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first ever Native American interior secretary.
A second report will detail the long-term effects of the policies and how much was spent on the schools. It will identify the location of previously unmarked graves of children.
These kinds of revelations tend to create a reaction that has us taking a quick look at the horror and turning away, hoping the facts will somehow fade out of sight and out of mind.
But these events should make us angry as Americans and at the same time motivate us to do all we can to help the bring healing to the pain and suffering our white ancestors inflicted and Native people.
