Andrew Cuomo is New York’s governor and New York’s problem. But the scandal that is clearly about to topple him has played out on a national scale.
A year ago at this time there were whispers among Democrats that the party would be in better position to defeat President Donald Trump were Cuomo, and not Joe Biden, the nominee. Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic — which hit New York hardest in the opening weeks — drew rave reviews and contrasted sharply with Trump’s passivity and hesitation.
Today the notion that Cuomo would have been the stronger candidate seems nonsensical. Flaws in Cuomo’s pandemic decisions have become, with the benefit of hindsight, obvious. Beyond policy, the governor’s conduct with the women who have served in his administration has been every bit as reprehensible as Trump’s established history of infidelity.
This week’s release of the state attorney general’s investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo was damning. Biden and New York’s two senators — all fellow Democrats — renewed their calls for Cuomo to resign. More to the point, the speaker of the state Assembly, another Democrat, made it clear that the chamber will move to impeach the governor.
Cuomo apparently is not going away quietly, but he can rage against the coming of his sunset all he wants; it isn’t going to change. Cuomo — unlike Trump, unlike Bill Clinton almost three decades ago — is not made of Teflon on sexual matters.
Trump, whose decades of public philandering is a crucial component of his persona, has retained the support of his fellow partisans. Clinton, likewise, got nearly complete support from his fellow Democrats during his 1990s scandals. Many of them in retrospect are uncomfortable with that, which may play into today’s rapid abandonment by party leaders of Cuomo.
Prominence and power are not license for such misconduct. They never should have been.
