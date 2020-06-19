As the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s first swing to knock young immigrants off their dreams by ending the DACA program, the president vows round two.
Congress should put an end to this bullying.
The court determined the administration’s method for ending the DACA program did not meet legal muster, but left the door open for the administration to try again.
Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the court including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer in the 5-4 ruling. Roberts argued the Trump administration had not met legal requirements for ending the program and offered no recourse to the hundreds of thousands of lives it would impact should DACA be ended and the so called dreamers be deported.
Roberts noted all believe the Department of Homeland Security has the right to end the program but must follow the rules in doing so. Trump vowed to do so tweeting the ruling was a “shotgun blast to the face” for Republicans and conservatives.
Congress can put an end to Trump’s attempt to deport those covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has vowed to make DACA program permanent with legislation his first day in office.
Many of those covered under DACA have enrolled in college, have jobs and families and Roberts noted many other Americans including employers and schools would be harmed should the DACA so called “dreamers” be deported.
While Trump has at times approved of the young people covered under DACA, he changed his mind as hard-liners in his party pressured him to end the DACA program. Trump has made an anti-immigration platform part of his re-election campaign.
Business groups and others favor DACA and creating a pathway to citizenship for those young people, many of whom wouldn’t know the language or have family in their home countries.
The DACA kids are safe for the time being, but Congress should act to create immigration reform before the Trump administration gets another chance to end the DACA program.
