Every Minnesotan should make a visit to the public exhibit at the new Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community cultural center and museum.
Other fine exhibits of Dakota history in Minnesota exist, including at the Nicollet County Treaty Site Center in St. Peter and the history center near Morton, which is a Minnesota Historical Society site managed by the Lower Sioux Agency. But this new 3,805-square-foot exhibit was planned and completed by the Mdewakanton Sioux Community, helping tell even more of their story.
Some of the artifacts that were temporarily stored at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian now have returned home at the new center in the Minnesota River Valley in Shakopee. Other objects are from community members as well as local museums.
The multimedia exhibit also features hours of recordings and written quotes in the Dakota language. The first thing visitors see upon entering the museum is a map of Minnesota with all of the geographical names in the Dakota language, which is making a comeback as demonstrated by the language class offered at Minnesota State University and the inclusion of Dakota on more public signs across the state.
The museum bringing all of these pieces of historical significance back to the original home of the Dakota people is an important way to educate all Minnesotans about our history.
Many Mankatoans today are now familiar with the U.S.-Dakota War and the devastating effects the conflict had on all the people living in the area in 1862. Every year on Dec. 26 runners and horseback riders come to Mankato to remember the 38 Dakota executed here after the war. But for many residents, the history is not well-known or is just briefly touched upon with the complexity glossed over.
Andy Vig, a tribal member involved with development of the new museum and culture center, said the community in 1862 was split with half in support of fighting and the rest seeking a peaceful resolution. Vig’s own great-great uncle is featured in an exhibit describing how the war created conflict within the Dakota community as well.
This multi-layered context from the perspective of the Dakota will help all museum visitors more fully understand what happened here and how it had long-term effects.
Importantly, the exhibit also highlights the tribal community’s efforts today in the areas of environmental, business and philanthropic projects. The community today plays a vital role in Minnesota and this new exhibit helps educate all who visit.
