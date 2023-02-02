”Dave Durenberger, censured by Senate in ethics breach, dies at 88.” Thus reads the New York Times headline over the late Minnesota Republican’s obituary. While the headline is accurate, it — as all headlines do — overly simplifies the story.
Which is not to brush aside the scandal that ultimately ended Durenberger’s 16-year tenure in the Senate. His colleagues in 1990 unanimously censured him for evading limits on speaking fees and collecting $40,000 in reimbursement for nights spent in his own Minneapolis condo. Durenberger was charged with two felonies, pleaded guilty to misusing public funds, spent a year on probation and lost his law license for nine years. He finished out his term and did not seek reelection in 1994.
Those missteps do not erode his public policy accomplishments, nor do they eradicate the example his legislative career sets for future lawmakers — even though he and the GOP parted paths long ago.
Durenberger was, by his own description, a “progressive Republican.” In today’s hyperpartisan environment, he would be derided from the right as a RINO — “Republican in Name Only.”
But he was focused not on the cable TV soundbites and “gotcha” moments that seem to captivate today’s Congress members, but on policy achievements that would benefit people: health care, access for the disabled, the environment.
Like former Gov. Arne Carlson, Durenberger out of office found the GOP increasingly inhospitable to such a worldview. It is not so much that Durenberger left the GOP as that the GOP left him. While insisting that he was no Democrat, Durenberger endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.
His trademark issue was health care, and he recognized in Obamacare many of the proposals he had pushed while in office more than a decade earlier. Unlike some in his party, Durenberger did not reject the Affordable Care Act simply because it was put forth by a Democratic president. He embraced it as an improvement over the troubled status quo.
The Senate today would benefit from more senators looking to find solutions, even if some of those solutions come from the other side of the aisle. If Durenberger’s financial transgressions should be a cautionary tale for today’s politicians, his interest in policy and solutions should serve as an aspiration for them.
