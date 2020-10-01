Donald Trump and Joe Biden have each spent about a half-century in the public spotlight — Biden as a senator and vice president, Trump with his unique mélange of business, tabloid scandal and politics.
The American people know these two men; the public attitude on them is not easily changed. As the late football coach Denny Green famously ranted of an opponent, they are who we think they are.
So Tuesday’s presidential debate between the Republican incumbent Trump and the Democratic challenger Biden was never likely to move the needle very much. Minds are made up.
Still, the ninety minutes the two men spent on the stage in Cleveland mattered, if only by confirming our perceptions of them. Trump behaved down to expectations — shouting, interrupting, blustering, insulting. Whatever Trump gained by getting under Biden’s skin — “Will you shut up, man?” may wind up being the most remembered sound bite of the night — he probably lost when he was chastised by moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News. Most Americans, including many of the president’s supporters, are tired of Trump’s habitual rudeness.
Biden entered the night the consensus leader in the polls. He doubtless entered the next morning with that status unmarred. He behaved like a normal human being, including his exasperation with Trump’s antics.
Trump gonna Trump, but it would be a mistake to shrug off his behavior with the same “it is what it is” attitude he has voiced on the coronavirus pandemic. It is noteworthy that he could not bring himself to condemn white supremacy.
Indeed, he specifically urged one such group, the Proud Boys, to “stand back and stand by,” a hint of violence to be unleashed in Trump’s effort to delegitimize the election.
And just think, there are two more debates to come, two more evenings when Trump will doubtless debase his office and besmirch the electoral process. Our best advice: Vote early and find something else to do with those nights.
