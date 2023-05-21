While negotiations on raising the debt ceiling continue with on-again, off-again frequency, we urge Republicans and Democrats recognizes that failing to raise the debt ceiling will inflict damage in a bipartisan way.
Financial markets have no party affiliation. It doesn’t matter to those markets which party fails to raise the limit. It will act on the information it receives, and it will act adversely with the growing uncertainty.
Uncertainty is the problem here.
The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt. We have no history to judge what could happen. While there may have been close calls, it appears this set of elected leaders prefers to bring us to the brink.
President Joe Biden said early on that he would not negotiate on spending that has already been approved, including many bipartisan initiatives. The conservative wing of the Republican Party, presumably influencing GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have demanded spending cuts, including taking back some COVID money and tax credits for electric vehicles.
The Republicans also want to attach more strings to certain health care and benefit programs that mostly help the poor. Biden has said he is open to that. It’s unfortunate that when we get into a tight spot financially, we often turn to the poor first.
But the implications for the middle class also seem severe. Depleted 401K accounts, job losses and the threat of recession are top of the list of calamities. Around the world, countries will lose confidence in the value of the U.S. dollar and see the battle over the debt ceiling as a distraction for the U.S. president who should be leading on global trade and world peace in places like Ukraine.
We’ve been here before. The debt ceiling was raised three times during the Trump administration without any kind of blocking by a Democratic majority in the Senate or House. And some 25% of the debt was created by ex-President Donald Trump with his 2017 tax cuts and other policies. It was also added to by Democrats’ COVID payments that also were in the trillions.
There’s plenty of blame to go around. President Biden must know that elections have consequences, so a Republican majority in the House cannot be ignored. Republicans should realize their constituencies, whether mostly blue collar MAGA fans or others in the business world, will suffer at their indifference and face financial harm at their intransigence.
Bipartisanship will be needed to raise the debt limit to prevent bipartisan damage if it is not.
