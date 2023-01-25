It’s easy to criticize government as bloated, bureaucratic and bogged down in turf wars, but a recent in-depth report in The Free Press shows local governments cooperate well to the benefit of taxpayers.
These pages have long criticized government for a variety of missteps, but it’s also important to give credit where credit is due. The people and civic leaders of the Greater Mankato area have for some time worked to establish a cooperative regional type government even though each municipality has its own governing board.
Some of that cooperation started decades ago when the city of Mankato, with a planning and zoning staff necessary for a growing city, helped such adjoining townships as Lime with their own planning. Mankato often had a stake in making sure nearby townships, including Mankato Township, had the knowledge of land use issues that were one of the assets of a full time staff.
The Free Press report also showed cooperation among regional governments on basic things like snowplowing and more complex issues like sharing of water resources during an emergency. While there has long been a “pipeline” for drinking water between Mankato and North Mankato and there was an informal agreement to share should one city find itself in an emergency, the agreement was recently formalized, laying out rights and responsibilities of each party.
There’s even an agreement not to sue each other over water quality. How refreshing.
That issue is not likely to be the hot button topic, but it is an important, however boring, piece of policy. Taxpayers are served.
And imagine the chaos to commuters if Mankato decided Blue Earth County should plow its own roads going through the city like Stoltzman Road and Stadium Road. We can imagine a traffic jam of plow trucks or motorists finding a clear road until they cross jurisdictions. The city helps maintain 61 lane miles of roadway for the county.
But the county does bridge inspections for the city. So there’s an equitable amount of sharing the work.
And when it comes to wastewater, locals would likely be paying outrageous fees had Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, Lake Washington and Le Hillier each had to build their own water treatment plant. Instead, one plant in Mankato serves all the municipalities under a cost share agreement.
Mankato also provides police and fire service under an agreement to Skyline, a small town of 300 on the edge of Mankato.
And the Minnesota Valley Council of Governments, an association of 11 small cities and two counties, provides professional help in the area of human resources and planning. Some city of Mankato employees have served as consultants for the group serving small cities that don’t have resources for large staffs.
So cooperation has been a hallmark of local government. It shouldn’t be taken for granted. It hasn’t always been that way. Longtime citizens remember turf battles between Mankato and North Mankato. An intergovernmental committee has smoothed the waters somewhat over the years.
But for now, we should be glad that government is solving some of the problems instead of being the problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.