Those who would twist political debates into culture wars may be losing the battle as longtime conservative constituencies defect to defend their brands in the wake of anti-business positions like voting restrictions.
Major League Baseball pulled the All Star Game from Georgia in response to changes in the voting laws that at its worst denies voters a drink of water when standing in line. Lines of support for MLB, however, were long and came from all corners of the country.
That’s bad for business in Georgia.
Adding fuel to the backlash fires were major companies based in Georgia, such as Delta and Coca-Cola, which also condemned restrictions to voting that fell more squarely on people of color.
GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell seemed a little late to the game calling for corporations to “stay out of politics” (but keep making those donations). About 40-50 years too late. Corporations and business have always had a say in politics and policy, and many have developed sophisticated lobbying arms along the way.
What McConnell doesn’t like is corporations finally finding backbones and calling out racist policies for what they are. That seems to be gumming up the wheels of a new GOP strategy.
Former President Donald Trump called on his followers to boycott Coca-Cola products and Delta Airlines. That seems to have had little to no effect.
The high-profile nature of corporate political speech has changed the dynamic, but it cuts both ways. An in-depth report by the Associated Press showed how companies like AT&T and others have long supported political leaders who supported restrictions in voting laws.
There are some issues one cannot be neutral about. Corporations are coming to understand that. Voting restrictions cannot be good for voters, and corporations understand they’re not good for consumers either.
