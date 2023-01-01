Americans can celebrate the new year with two unlikely actions by Congress: passing the Electoral Count Reform Act and having it pass in a bipartisan manner.
If Americans cannot be confident in an accurately counted vote and then securing the process of states to transmit the electoral votes to Congress, the rest of American democracy is at risk. The Electoral Count Reform Act addresses the ambiguities in the 1887 law covering the Electoral College that ex-President Donald Trump and his co-conspirators attempted to exploit in an attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump insisted that Vice President Mike Pence had the power law to reject electoral votes submitted by states and pressed Pence to do so. Pence refused to bend to the pressure. The new act specifies that the vice president has only a ceremonial role in certifying the electoral count.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, made a rare agreement to support the reform. All Democrats in both houses supported reform, while 18 Republicans in the Senate also supported its passage.
Republican support in the House was weak for such a democracy-saving act. An earlier vote drew only nine Republicans in the House to favor the bill. And after the reform bill was attached to the year-end spending bill, all of Minnesota Republican House members voted against the bill.
Some made excuses like they didn’t agree with the overall spending bill (although it included a 10% increase in military spending) and that’s why they voted against the legislation that included the bipartisan reform.
We believe the Minnesota Republicans, including Rep. Brad Finstad of the 1st District, should have voted in favor of the bipartisan year-end spending bill as it included the reform that secures democracy.
The reform act also increases the number of members of Congress necessary object to the electoral count to 20% of both houses. The previous law required only one member of each chamber, an outdated and ridiculous rule that would allow off-the-rails members of Congress, like Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert, to soil democracy.
Credit for building the bipartisan coalition goes to Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. They put together a coalition of 20 senators on both sides to support the passage of the bill. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee, ushered the bipartisan bill through the committee on an impressive 14-1 vote.
We have long supported any and every bipartisan effort in Congress or the Legislature and so we urge voters to credit those legislators who lead the way to get things done.
The Electoral Count Reform Act was a critical piece of legislation. It truly secured our democracy.
