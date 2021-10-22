While Democrats have moved closer and closer to Republican goals on national voting rights legislation, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to keep moving the goalposts.
It may be time for Democrats to remove the filibuster by majority vote for this one piece of legislation for now, thereby giving them a one-vote win on this legislation with the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Senate Republicans filibustered Democrats’ latest compromise voting legislation Wednesday, leaving more and more Democrats to push for removing the filibuster for this one vote. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, has long opposed removing the filibuster, but it was his compromise voting legislation Republicans recently rejected. That should give him pause about his objections.
And Sen. Angus King, an independent of Maine who caucuses with Democrats and who was opposed to ending the filibuster, has thrown his support to ending the filibuster for the voting rights legislation, noting voting is more important than any Senate rule.
The latest voting bill by Democrats, the Freedom to Vote Act, makes Election Day a national holiday, requires more public disclosure of dark money campaign contributions, sets standards for states that have Voter ID and sets uniform standards for early voting and voting by mail.
Manchin’s efforts to garner Republican support for the latest proposal have been to no avail.
The federal voting legislation is needed to counter onerous voting restriction laws in Republican-controlled states that limit voting hours, voting places and early voting. A Georgia law restricts people standing in line from having water served to them by others.
McConnell argues the legislation is somehow akin to the federal government taking over voting that has been left to states. But that’s a stretch of logic and the imagination. Creating uniformity on things like early voting and mail-in voting will likely improve confidence in vote counting accuracy.
The laws were in response to false claims of election fraud in the 2016 election. But numerous courts, federal election officials and former Attorney General William Barr found no evidence of fraud.
The current changes in state laws are the real threat. Some states are changing nonpartisan election panels and election judges to committees that would be controlled by legislatures and have the ability to “vote out” the tallied vote if it was not to their liking.
The threats to voting are very real. Democrats have tried at least twice to modify the proposal to meet Republican and conservative Manchin ideas. It may be time for Democrats to say three strikes and Republicans are out.
Voting rights are the first right to be protected in a democracy. Democrats may have to pull out their filibuster busting power to do that.
