With half of Republicans nationwide believing the 2020 election was stolen from Ex-President Donald Trump, the market is ripe for the election denying industry who have already started their “training.”
One of the key deniers in the Trump election team, attorney Cleta Mitchell, has been organizing “election integrity” training attended by hundreds of people in places like Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to a New York Times report. Mitchell was one of the lawyers fomenting attempts to decertify the electoral vote with flimsy legal arguments that relied more on creating misinformation than legitimate litigation.
The new effort aims to give marching orders to followers to stake out polling places, file information requests designed to delay and create chaos, get jobs as poll workers and record every action they take. The group plans to do background research on election officials to find out if they are “friend or foe,” according to the Times.
Mitchell has tapped into disinformation groups that spread lies about the outcome of the election and fallacies like President Joe Biden’s election could still be decertified. She appears to have a large audience for the seminars and observers expect polling places to be disrupted with the conspiracy believers.
There’s nothing wrong with observing the election process and voting. Minnesota has rules that allow any member of the public to observe vote counting and polling place activity as long as they are not disruptive or intimidating. It requires election judges be an equal number identifying with Republicans and Democrats. Local governments, not the state, counts ballots in Minnesota. Totals are transmitted to the state via a secure line with two factor authentication. There are mandatory audits.
The groups are more worrisome as a threat to peaceful voting because they have the financial backing of seemingly legitimate groups like the Republican National Committee. Trump’s political action committee, Save America PAC, donated $1 million to the group last year, according to the Times. Other groups like the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, are also backing the group through its political arm Tea Party Patriots.
Minnesota and other states will likely have to martial more security forces at polling places if this group’s followers continue to falsely believe the election was stolen. We hope voters will not be intimidated into staying home when election time comes.
We should all be for election integrity and security. The facts show our elections have never been more safe and secure. Voting turnout can ensure that endures.
