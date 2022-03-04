A plan by state Republicans would make it more difficult to register to vote, make it more difficult to vote absentee and generally create a voting bureaucracy at a time when Minnesota has the highest voter turnout in the country.
What’s wrong with this picture?
In the absence of any significant voting fraud, un-registered people voting or falsified ballots, the GOP strategy seems to be a “bad solution” in search of a problem at taxpayer expense.
A proposal by GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, signed by 33 other GOP members including Rep. Susan Akland of St. Peter and Rep. John Petersburg of Waseca, would erect huge barriers to same-day voter registration and instead call for “provisional ballots” that would force Minnesotans to make two trips to make their vote count — once to the polling place and then a week later to a government building to prove they are who they say they are and prove their eligibility to vote.
The GOP 62-page bill details dozens of new subdivisions, sections and subsections limiting voter participation and absentee balloting.
The provisional ballot section, along with a Voter ID provision, were passed by the GOP-controlled Minnesota Senate last year but were rejected by the DFL House. But the proposed past and present barriers to easy voting would have affected some 259,742 voters in the 2020 election who registered to vote on the same day as the election.
Another provision in the GOP bill (HF 2732) would make it more difficult for about 60 percent of those who voted in the 2020 election. The plan requires the voter to overcome additional obstacles to document and prove their identity and residence to a registered voter or a notary public in order to file an absentee ballot.
The proposal limits absentee voting locations, and, in a strike at local administration of elections, would prohibit municipalities or counties from receiving grant money to help defray the cost of administering elections unless they passed their own laws to the contrary.
While the 2002 Help American Vote Act required states to offer provisional ballots, Minnesota and two other states were exempted because their same day registration systems were considered a better way to help people verify their vote than making them process a provisional ballot.
And the voter ID requirements in the bill ignore the will of Minnesotans who in 2012 voted down a constitutional amendment requiring voter ID. The current proposal calls for seven requirements to obtain a Voter ID card.
Minnesotans can be proud of their sound, verifiable and audited system of elections and voting. Elected leaders who aim to make voting more difficult must not like the results. The GOP proposals aim to strike at the Minnesota voting tradition of high turnout by making voting more difficult and building a bureaucracy to obstruct representative democracy.
Contact your legislators supporting this bill
District 19A
Susan Akland (R), St. Peter
203 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-8634
E-mail: rep.susan.akland@house.mn
District 24A
Rep. John Petersburg (R), Waseca
217 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-5368
E-mail: rep.john.petersburg@house.mn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.