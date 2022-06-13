Americans saw how close the country came to a political coup and how fragile democracy is with the first of several Jan. 6 Committee hearings broadcast Thursday.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming took center stage and became the prosecutor in chief, laying out succinctly the plan to overthrow a legitimate U.S. election, with the testimony of witnesses, most of whom were in the Trump administration. And clearly, the facts lay the blame on ex-President Donald Trump himself.
He orchestrated a detailed plan, enlisting such extremist groups as the Proud Boys (remember the “Stand by” comment) and Oath Keepers, encouraged the insurrection and then when the carnage began, he stood silent and let it go, even saying Vice President Mike Pence deserved the threats of hanging.
The hearing Thursday provided clear evidence that even his closest advisors and his election data analyst told him there was no way he was going to win the election. Trump’s Attorney General William Barr testified before the committee that he told Trump that suggesting the election was stolen was “bullshit,” and Barr was not going to be any part of it. Trump’s daughter Ivanka told the committee she believed Barr. Of course, Trump threw Barr and his own daughter under the bus after she made this comment disparaging her knowledge of many things, including the election.
The committee showed blame falls squarely on Trump. And no amount Fox News denial or obfuscation can change that. But the network will spend days and days from here on out drumming up lies about the facts and sadly will convince many of its viewers.
General Mark Milley, chairmen of Trump’s joint chiefs, told the committee the whole thing was “politics, politics, politics” when Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the administration has to change the narrative that Mike Pence was calling the shots.
Some 20 million people watched the hearings, five times the number that watched the Hillary Clinton Benghazi hearings, and more than those who watched the World Series. Still, it’s a relatively small number in a country with 350 million people.
Thursday’s broadcast laid out in simplest terms that attack on U.S. democracy by a sitting president. He knew he lost. He nonetheless tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power and did nothing to stop a violent attempt at insurrection.
He continues the effort today, looking for followers and getting millions. His threat to U.S. Democracy will only end when he’s in jail.
Cheney said it best talking to other Republicans who still support Trump: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.