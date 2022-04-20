There are many things to read into the recent news that the Republican National Committee has decided two years out that its candidates will not participate in televised presidential debates. The results of this squabble don’t look good.
More partisanship is something we do not need.
The Commission on Presidential Debates has also not responded very well to legitimate RNC concerns about how the debates are conducted, transparency of the rules and criteria for moderators.
And while many are blaming the RNC for furthering partisanship, the lack of a detailed response from the bipartisan commission is a silence that is deafening.
The RNC, the fundraising arm of the Republican Party, has been proposing for more than a year reforms it believes will make the commission and the debates more fair. But after the commission gave what it considered lip service, the RNC finally voted unanimously last week to require its candidates to agree they will not participate in CPD debates. The organization said it will still encourage candidates to participate in debates, but not the one sponsored by CPD.
The bipartisan commission was set up in 1987 to ensure that robust presidential debates took place in an increasingly partisan world. The debates have since been conducted in a way that provided voters solid information on candidate positions and the substantive differences between candidates.
But the last two debates were nothing short of disastrous as candidates Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden ended up in rhetorical wrestling matches and sickening street brawling amidst debates where moderators lost control. Trump, clearly, was the rudest of the rude.
The RNC says the CPD is biased and points to board members who had spoken harshly and publicly against Trump. They point to one moderator (C-SPAN’s Steve Scully) who interned for Biden as a college student in the late 1970s and therefore should not have been considered as a moderator.
The committee also argues that no debates be held after absentee voting has already begun. They call for criteria to be negotiated with parties for moderators and that members of each party be able to sit in on CPD board meetings.
The commission has given “we’ll think about it” answers to the RNC and hasn’t been robust in its response to the criticisms. Its board is co-chaired by Frank Fahrenkopf, a Republican and former RNC chairman, and Kenneth Wollack, a longtime leading Democrat.
While it’s not appropriate for political parties to have undue influence over moderators – the bipartisan commission should decide that – the CPD has to at least defend its positions and processes that are fair. It has so far only left boilerplate response: “The CPD’s plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a firm commitment to help the American public learn about the candidates and the issues.”
In the end, presidential debates that include both parties serve the voters best. It’s the one thing Americans still rely on for being able to judge candidates on a level playing field. Let’s not let political squabbles put an end to these debates that have been hallmarks of our elections for the last three decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.