Voting rights. Crumbling infrastructure. Politicians abusing their power.
All good reasons for Democrats in Congress to begin seriously considering doing away with the Senate filibuster, that anomaly of U.S. democracy that upends and indeed, subverts, the will and consent of the governed.
The latest threat comes from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has now refused to supply any Senate Republican votes to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. Democrats in the House approved a bill to extend government spending at current levels, allocate hurricane disaster funding and extend the debt ceiling so the government can pay its bills without causing what financial experts say would be a cataclysmic default.
McConnell has voted to extend the debt ceiling dozens of times in his career. He had no problem extending it with Democrats’ help three times during the Trump administration when he was in power. That makes his recent refusal all the more hypocritical.
McConnell claims he and Republicans don’t want to approve the debt ceiling as Democrats propose their new spending bill of $3.5 trillion. That smoke and mirrors answer ignores that the debt extension would fund spending McConnell and past Congresses approved. We’re only paying the bill that McConnell ran up.
Couple that with continued refusal on the part of McConnell and some Republicans to accept a new voting rights bill that has been modified by a bipartisan coalition, and ending the filibuster seems even more appropriate. The voting bill offers Republicans a form of Voter ID, something they’ve always wanted, but also takes down the barrier of people having to miss voting because they’re working. It would make Election Day a national holiday and require all states to have same-day registration and allow for 15 days of early voting.
And finally, who knows what roadblocks an untrustworthy McConnell would put up for the infrastructure bill that dozens of members of his own party approved. What other price will McConnell want for delivery of final votes should the bill come back to the Senate?
McConnell has said if Democrats want to pass the debt ceiling bill, they will have to do it on their own. The Democrats could do it under the special rules of “budget reconciliation” where they don’t need Republican votes, but the time to do that may run out before debts are due.
Reasons are mounting for Democrats to simply do away with the filibuster and use their 51 vote majority (with Vice President Kamala Harris) to do the right thing for the federal budget, investors and taxpayers.
It may be time to do just that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.